1  of  6
Closings
Appleton Evangelical Free Church Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Clintonville Schools Green Bay Community Church Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Union Congregational United Church -GB

Notre Dame Academy to be taught online after Spring Break due to the coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Effective March 16, immediately after spring break, Notre Dame Academy says classes will be taught using an online learning platform. The school says this will last through March 27. The period may be extended, depending on the coronavirus situation.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

“Because Notre Dame Academy was one of the first schools in the area to have Spring Break, and we had a significant percentage of our students returning from travel throughout the United States and the world, we felt the most prudent decision was to move to an Online Learning Platform for the period in time,” Notre Dame Academy Principal Patrick Browne said.

All athletic events/practices and extra-curricular activities will be suspended through Friday, March 27.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"

Wrightstown boys advance to sectional finals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown boys advance to sectional finals"

Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience"

Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury"

Bay Port back in familiar territory

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port back in familiar territory"