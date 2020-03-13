Notre Dame Academy to be taught online after Spring Break due to the coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Effective March 16, immediately after spring break, Notre Dame Academy says classes will be taught using an online learning platform. The school says this will last through March 27. The period may be extended, depending on the coronavirus situation.

“Because Notre Dame Academy was one of the first schools in the area to have Spring Break, and we had a significant percentage of our students returning from travel throughout the United States and the world, we felt the most prudent decision was to move to an Online Learning Platform for the period in time,” Notre Dame Academy Principal Patrick Browne said.

All athletic events/practices and extra-curricular activities will be suspended through Friday, March 27.

