Oneida Nation declares public health emergency amid COVID-19 outbreak

ONEIDA NATION, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Nation has declared a State of Public Health Emergency. Dr. Ravinder Vir, Oneida’s Comprehensive Health Division Medical Director, told Oneida Administrators today, “We are focused on prevention and protection. Our initiative is not fear-driven. If we are pro-active today, it will lend to a better tomorrow.”

Though there are no confirmed cases in the Oneida community, the declaration gives the nation access to potential funding, assistance, and resources.

Some preventative measures that the Oneida Nation have taken are:

Closure of the elder Congregate Meal Site. Alternative measures will be used to feed the elders such as deliver and pick up services.

No visitors to the Anna John Resident Centered Care Community. Emergency circumstances may be coordinated with nursing staff.

Increased disinfecting of work areas, public areas, and common areas in buildings.

Programs and departments will be following their designated mitigation plans to ensure the safety and well-being of their employees and general public.

Non-local travel restrictions have been put in place for employees to help prevent the spread of the disease.

Further updates and information will be posted on the Oneida-nsn.gov website and on their Facebook and Twitter accounts.

For more information on the coronavirus, visit:

