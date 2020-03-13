1  of  6
Oshkosh Area School District cancels events, after-school care due to coronavirus

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – At this time, all OASD schools will remain in session. If a decision to close one or multiple schools is made, the OASD will communicate that decision with families in a timely manner. Because of the rapidly changing nature of this outbreak, OASD advises all students and staff members to bring home their electronic devices each night.

Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, all OASD after-school and evening events, athletics -practices and competitions, extracurriculars, after-school care, and school-sponsored trips have been canceled until further notice. This cancelation includes all Oshkosh Recreation Department activities, including private/outside groups using OASD school or district facilities.

Additional information including plans to reschedule will be shared in the coming days, as soon as possible. As additional information is made available the District may re-evaluate and modify
these decisions.

Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, all OASD after-school care is being canceled until further notice due to staff availability. Additional information will be shared with impacted families.

Three of the schools in the district were cleaned as a precaution after an after-school teacher, a student, and a volunteer may have come in contact or secondary contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus. For more on that story, click here.

