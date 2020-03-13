PGA Tour cancels THE PLAYERS Championship, upcoming Tour events due to coronavirus concerns

Closings
(WFRV) – The PGA Tour has canceled THE PLAYERS Championship in light of coronavirus concerns.

In a statement released on March 12, The PGA Tour says they have also decided to cancel all PGA Tour events in the coming weeks through the Valero Texas Open.

“We have pledged from the start to be responsible, thoughtful and transparent with our decision process. We did everything possible to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event throughout the weekend, and we were endeavoring to give our fans a much-needed respite from the current climate.  But at this point – and as the situation continues to rapidly change – the right thing to do for our players and our fans is to pause.”

The PGA Tour says they expect to release more information on Friday, March 13.

The PGA joins the NBA, NHL, MLB, USHL, IFL, NCAA, and WIAA in deciding to cancel or postpone upcoming sporting events. For more information on those postponements, click below:

THE LATEST: Event postponements, changes due to coronavirus

For more information on the coronavirus, visit:

For continuing news coverage of coronavirus, visit our Coronavirus page.

