President Trump donates quarterly salary to help fight coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — President Donald Trump donated his quarterly salary to help “confront, contain, and combat the coronavirus.”

Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted a photo of a check written out by Trump to the Health and Human Services for $100,000.

As of Wednesday morning, almost 130 people in 16 states are infected, according to CBS News.

MORE ON THE CORONAVIRUS

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Snowmobile trail conditions

Remarkable Women

More Remarkable Women

Trending Stories