President Trump donates quarterly salary to help fight coronavirus

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — President Donald Trump donated his quarterly salary to help “confront, contain, and combat the coronavirus.”
Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted a photo of a check written out by Trump to the Health and Human Services for $100,000.
As of Wednesday morning, almost 130 people in 16 states are infected, according to CBS News.
MORE ON THE CORONAVIRUS
LATEST STORIES
- WIS 441 on-ramp in Outagamie County to close until Wednesday afternoon
- Evers signs bill making bestiality a felony in Wisconsin
- 95 cats removed from Racine County home following large-scale surrender
- LUNAFEST film festival celebrating women filmmakers across NE Wisconsin
- Green Bay duplex fire displaces two adults, causes $100,000 in damages