Reports: NFL prohibits college prospect visits due to pandemic

The NFL Draft is over a month away, and this is the time when many scouts and executives normally meet with prospects. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic that is changing this year.

According to reports by ESPN and the NFL Network, the league will prohibit scouts and executives from having face to face visits with prospects. That includes at team facilities as well as on college campuses.

Here’s the NFL memo. Teams can still do phone and video chats with draft prospects. pic.twitter.com/mVM4j92kjt — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2020

Teams can still have phone calls and video conferences, but only three with each prospect. Those calls can not last longer than one hour.

The NFL is also working with the Competition Committee and General Managers Advisory Committee to figure out ways to exchange medical information. In the past that has at time been done during visits at team facilities.