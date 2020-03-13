Resch Center events, including Cher and Reba concerts, rescheduled due to coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Many major public events across the country have been affected by coronavirus pandemic. The Resch Center, Northeast Wisconsin’s premier concert venue, is also being impacted by the outbreak. A few national tours slated to make stops in Green Bay have been rescheduled. Local 5 will continue to update this list as it develops.

CHER

CHER has announced the postponement of all concerts on the “Here We Go Again Tour” effective immediately.

The Resch Center concert had been scheduled for Monday, April 13. The new date is Tuesday, September 22, 7:30 p.m.

“I’m heartbroken, but the health of my fans and my touring family comes first. The shows have been really special, but nothing is more important than everybody’s safety. I’m excited to see everyone when we’re back out on the road.” said CHER.

Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date, and no action is needed if fans want to keep their tickets and current seat locations.

If fans are not able to make the new concert date, refunds will be given at the Ticket Star Box Office in the Resch Center, or by calling Ticket Star at 800-895-0071 until June 1.

If a customer wants a refund, it will be posted to credit cards within 7-10 days.

REBA

Country superstar Reba McEntire has postponed her upcoming arena tour.

McEntire’s April 25 concert date at the Resch Center has been rescheduled to Friday, July 31. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the July 31 date. Ticket holders don’t need to do anything. If fans are not able to attend the new date, they must contact the Ticket Star Box Office in the Resch Center either in person or by calling 800.895.0071 for a refund.

“For the safety of everyone, we have decided to postpone our new arena tour until July,” shares Reba. “All tickets will be honored for the new dates. Most importantly, stay safe and take care of you and your loved ones. We’ll get through this together.”

SPORTS

The Green Bay Gamblers and Green Bay Blizzard have suspended their seasons.

