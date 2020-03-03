Testing for coronavirus to be done in Madison, Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State health officials say testing for the coronavirus will be done at two locations in Wisconsin rather than be sent out of state to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

The testing will be done at the Wisconsin state lab of hygiene on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus and at the Milwaukee Health Department.

State health officer Jeanne Ayers said Monday that one person has tested positive for the virus in Wisconsin but has recovered and is no longer in isolation and doing well.

There have been no one positive cases but two test results are pending.

Eighteen people have tested negative.

