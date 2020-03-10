Three Milwaukee college students exposed to coronavirus

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three students from a Milwaukee university have reportedly been exposed to the coronavirus during spring break.

According to Cardinal Stritch University, three students, who live in a residence hall, had direct contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus.

“Upon their return from spring break, the students did not attend any classes; nor did they move through any common areas on campus,” the University said in a statement.

The students are symptom-free, according to the school, and have not been diagnosed with coronavirus.

“In an abundance of caution, the students have been moved to an isolation setting for the next 14 days. The North Shore Health Department has been contacted and is working closely with the University to manage and direct their care.”

Cardinal Stritch is now asking the university community to notify the health services department if they have traveled to any major areas experiencing coronavirus outbreaks such as New York, Seattle, Italy, or China.

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed a second person had tested positive for coronavirus. This individual is currently isolated in their home in Pierce County.

