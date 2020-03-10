1  of  3
Closings
Sevastopol Schools Southern Door Schools Sturgeon Bay Schools

Three Milwaukee college students exposed to coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three students from a Milwaukee university have reportedly been exposed to the coronavirus during spring break.

According to Cardinal Stritch University, three students, who live in a residence hall, had direct contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus.

RELATED: UPDATE: Wisconsin confirms second case of new coronavirus, patient at home in isolation

“Upon their return from spring break, the students did not attend any classes; nor did they move through any common areas on campus,” the University said in a statement.

The students are symptom-free, according to the school, and have not been diagnosed with coronavirus.

“In an abundance of caution, the students have been moved to an isolation setting for the next 14 days. The North Shore Health Department has been contacted and is working closely with the University to manage and direct their care.”

Cardinal Stritch is now asking the university community to notify the health services department if they have traveled to any major areas experiencing coronavirus outbreaks such as New York, Seattle, Italy, or China.

RELATED: Osceola schools closed due to coronavirus concerns

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed a second person had tested positive for coronavirus. This individual is currently isolated in their home in Pierce County.

For continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak, visit out Coronavirus page.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bay Port back in familiar territory

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port back in familiar territory"

State Hockey Recap: Tritons fall in OT, Springs boys & Stars girls claim titles

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Hockey Recap: Tritons fall in OT, Springs boys & Stars girls claim titles"

Green Bay's Borseth on Sports Xtra

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Borseth on Sports Xtra"

3/7/20 High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, etc.

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/7/20 High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, etc."

3/7/20 High School Sports Xtra: Girls and boys state hockey championships

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/7/20 High School Sports Xtra: Girls and boys state hockey championships"

3/7/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys basketball regional finals

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/7/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys basketball regional finals"