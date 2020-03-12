Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(WCMH) — Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement on Hanks’ social media.

LOCAL 5 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Hanks issued the following statement:

Hello folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

Take care of yourselves!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience"

Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury"

Bay Port back in familiar territory

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port back in familiar territory"

State Hockey Recap: Tritons fall in OT, Springs boys & Stars girls claim titles

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Hockey Recap: Tritons fall in OT, Springs boys & Stars girls claim titles"

Green Bay's Borseth on Sports Xtra

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Borseth on Sports Xtra"

3/7/20 High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, etc.

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/7/20 High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, etc."