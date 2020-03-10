UW-Milwaukee employee tested for coronavirus, spring break extended

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Local 5 sister station CBS58 is reporting The University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee is extending spring break after an employee of the UWM Foundation was tested for coronavirus Monday, March 9.

The test results will not be known until the end of the week.

The employee works in a UWM Foundation office connected to the Cambridge Commons residence hall and became ill after coming in contact with someone who had been to a country with a level three travel warning.

In response, the university is extending spring break to two weeks — it will now run from March 15 to March 29.

UWM is also preparing to move the majority of its classes for all three campuses online following the extended spring break.

The university has updated its travel guidelines to include:

All university-sponsored travel for students is canceled for the remainder of the semester. Students already overseas with study abroad programs in countries that do not have Level 3 warnings should consult with UWM study abroad administrators on whether to stay in place or return home.

University employees may not engage in university-sponsored travel to areas severely impacted by coronavirus, which currently include China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Spain. Employees who independently travel to those areas must self-quarantine for 14 days before returning to UWM.

In addition, UWM strongly discourages students, faculty and staff from non-essential travel outside of Wisconsin through the end of the semester. Those who do travel will be expected to self-monitor for coronavirus symptoms, which include fever, cough and difficulty breathing, for 14 days.

For more information on UWM and the coronavirus outbreak, click here.