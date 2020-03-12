UW-Oshkosh asking students to return home, will use alternative method to deliver course material

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – UW-Oshkosh joins a growing list of colleges and universities across Wisconsin who have elected to deliver courses through alternative delivery methods beginning at the end of the month due to concerns about the coronavirus.

According to a letter sent to the university community, Chancellor Andy Leavitt says all campus-based classes at all three campus locations will be canceled during the week of March 16. Alternative delivery methods will begin on March 30. There is no word yet on when face-to-face classes will resume.

Students have been told that “in the event that we can restart on-campus classes, we will communicate with you at least five calendar days in advance of the start date.” Students have also been asked to “return to their permanent residences after classes end Friday, March 13.”

“Please take as many of your personal belongings with you as you can, particularly essential items such as medications, coursework and computers/laptops,” the letter goes on to say. Residence halls will remain available to students unable to return to their permanent address.

All travel, domestic or international, sponsored by UW-Oshkosh has been suspended and all students studying abroad have been asked to return to the campus. All UW-Oshkosh-sponsored events and those held on any of its three campuses have also been canceled until further notice.

UW-Oshkosh employees are expected to report to work, according to the letter, unless they are sick.

On March 11, UW-Green Bay and St. Norbert College announced they would move to use alternative methods to deliver course material. UW-Madison and UW-Milwaukee have also made this decision.

