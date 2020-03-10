Valley Transit to discuss measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Ron McDonald, General Manager of Valley Transit, will address the media at noon on Tuesday to discuss his company’s plan to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

In a statement released ahead of the press conference, Valley Transit stated, “Valley Transit, as many of you know, sees numerous people every day and therefore is being vigilant to protect its riders through several measures.”

