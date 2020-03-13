Walt Disney World closing amid coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA (WFLA) – With the rise in coronavirus cases, Walt Disney World Resort including theme parks has announced it will temporarily ban guests beginning this Sunday and lasting through the end of the month, due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Variety.
The Disney Cruise Line is also suspending all new departures beginning Saturday through the end of March. The Walt Disney Company will pay its cast members during that closure period.
The hotels at Walt Disney World will remain open until further notice. The retail and dining complexes such as Disney Springs will remain open.
This comes following the announcement that Disneyland Resort in California says it is closing for the rest of March as coronavirus concerns grow around the globe.
A complete closure at Disney World is very rare as Hurricanes Floyd, Charley, Matthew, Irma and Dorian prompted closures in the past.
