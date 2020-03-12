WIAA limits attendance at boys, girls State Tournaments

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) will be limiting attendance at the upcoming boys’ and girls’ high school basketball tournaments scheduled for March 12-14 and March 19-21.

According to WIAA officials, this change was made “in accordance with policies and guidance from public health organizations and the World Health Organization for mass gatherings.”

Health officials have issued guidelines for mass gatherings which call for the restriction of public events to between 50 and 250 attendees, depending on the event and venue.

“The WIAA has been keeping up with public health and medical updates and has recognized the changing environment over the past 24 hours,” Executive Director Dave Anderson said. “As good and responsible citizens, we are adhering to policies consistent to preventing the spread of COVID-19.”

Under the new policy limits, attendance at the State Tournament will be limited to 88 tickets per team, two supervisors, and a limit of 22 team personnel. In addition, the boys and girls 3-Point Challenge competitions scheduled for Saturday will be held with participants and one chaperone allowed.

WIAA says all contest officials, timer, scorekeeper, announcer, team host, WIAA staff, WIAA athletic trainers and Board of Control members deemed essential to the administration of the tournament are permitted. Cheerleaders, pep bands, school photographers, videographers and on-site sponsors will be prohibited.

Despite these restrictions, the live television broadcast of the State Tournament will be available. Limited radio stations will be given clearance to broadcast the games.

Tickets for the WIAA Girls and Boys State Basketball tournaments, except the party of 88 immediate family members, will be refunded in full. Any tickets purchased at school will we be refunded by your school and not the Resch Center or the WIAA.

