GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The holiday season is approaching quicker than you think and to celebrate, CBS has announced the airdates of original movies and specials.

Cherished annual animated classics make their return, including Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty The Snowman, and more.

CBS starts things off hot on Sixth Avenue with the Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 23, from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. CST. This year’s special will take viewers on a tour of the most popular balloons and floats, feature musical performances, and conclude with the iconic Santa Claus riding on his sleigh.

Cedric The Entertainer and his team of video-seeking Elves have been hard at work uncovering a sweet assortment of videos featuring awesome holiday cheer, as The Greatest @Home Videos is slated for Friday, November 24, from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. CST. Cedric made his list, he’s checked it twice, and all of these videos are pure holiday nice.

Additionally, Friday, November 24 kicks off the holiday classics, with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer from 8:00 to 9:00 p.m. This favorite music story, based on the popular song by Johnny Marks, recounts the tale of a shy reindeer whose Christmas spirit is dampened because his shiny nose has made him a laughingstock of all of Christmasville.

Saturday, December 2, CBS will air Reindeer in Here from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. The one-hour animated special filled with joy and magic for the whole family is based on the award-winning Christmas book created by acclaimed author Adam Reed.

The Price is Right at Night Christmas Week will air several times throughout the week of December 4 as well as December 18 from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. The number one series in daytime returns to primetime featuring host Drew Carey in special holiday themed episodes, including Office Holiday Party on December 4, College Students Home for the Holidays on December 5, Blind Holidate on December 7, Holiday Heroes on December 8, and Holidays with the Family on December 18.

The Price Is Right At Night Photo: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Byron Allen Presents a Merry Soulful Christmas on Saturday, December 9, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. The event will feature music icons performing classic holiday tunes.

CBS will be lighting up the holidays with a beloved American tradition, the National Christmas Tree Lighting, scheduled for Friday, December 15, from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tune in to celebrate the official tree lighting on the Ellipse in President’s Park in Washington D.C., and experience an all-star lineup of musical performances with the whole family from the comfort of your own home.

Saturday, December 16, Frosty the Snowman is hitting televisions across the country from 8:00 to 8:30 p.m. Frosty, that “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic has turned him into a musical Christmas legend, once again demonstrates his unique showmanship. Immediately after, Frosty Returns will air.

25-year anniversaries are a big deal, and that bodes true for A Home for the Holidays, scheduled for Friday, December 22, from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. The 25th anniversary of this entertainment special features uplifting stories of adoption from foster care and raises awareness of this important social issue. The inspirational stories of these American families are enhanced with performances by some of today’s top singers, performing live from Los Angeles.

After a Home for the Holidays, CBS will air Fit for Christmas from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. This is the holiday tale of Audrey (Amanda Kloots), an enthusiastic Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor teaching classes at her beloved financially beleaguered community center in quaint Mistletoe, Montana. She begins a holiday romance with a charming, mysterious businessman (Paul Greene), complicating his plans to turn the center into a more financially profitable resort property.

Coverage of the CBS Original Holiday Movie FIT FOR CHRISTMAS, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Amanda Kloots as Audrey and Paul Greene as Griffin. Photo: Michael Courtney/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

On Sunday, December 24, When Christmas was Young will air from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. A headstrong music manager (Tyler Hilton) in desperate need of a hit song for his last remaining client finds himself falling for a gifted singer-songwriter (Karen David) with abandoned dreams of making it big, as he attempts to secure the rights to a Christmas song she wrote years ago.

Coverage of the CBS holiday movie WHEN CHRISTMAS WAS YOUNG, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Tyler Hilton as Luke Dawson, Grace Sunar as Bailey Douglass and Karen David as Melody Douglass. Photo: Dean Buscher/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Whether you like it or not, Mariah Carey runs the holiday season, and she will hit television on Monday, December 25, from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. for Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! The two-hour primetime concert is filmed at the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden. The concert features the singer-songwriter performing a repertoire of her festive holiday hits, including the chart-topping massive perennial favorite, “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

CBS presents MARIAH CAREY: MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL!, a new two-hour primetime concert special from the Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey, broadcasting Tuesday, Dec. 20 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The final installment in CBS’s holiday classics, movies, and specials belongs to Must Love Christmas, airing on Friday, December 29 from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. A renowned romance novelist (Liza Lapira) famous for her Christmas-themed books finds herself snowbound in the charming town of Cranberry Falls. There, she unexpectedly becomes involved in a love triangle with her childhood crush (Nathan Witte) and a reporter (Neal Bledsoe) determined to interview her to save his dying magazine.

Coverage of the CBS Original Holiday Movie MUST LOVE CHRISTMAS, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Liza Lapira as Natalie and Neal Bledsoe as Nick. Photo: Bettina Strauss/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

CBS wraps up its holiday cheer in the Music City, Nashville, Tennessee. New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, is slated for Saturday, December 31, from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m., and 9:30 p.m. to midnight. Country music’s hottest superstars return to downtown Nashville to ring in the new year. The star-studded special will be packed with high-energy performances from Thomas Rhett, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Lainey Wilson.

The above scheduled times do not reflect any off-the-clock times. Times are subject to change.