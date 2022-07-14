HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Howard gathered today to celebrate and witness a plan that has been years in the making, start to begin.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday afternoon in celebration of the Howard Commons public space, located near the intersection of Howard Commons and Elm Tree Hill.

Howard Commons splash pad (Image Courtesy of: Village of Howard)

Howard Commons Biergarten (Image Courtesy of: Village of Howard)

Howard Commons amphitheater (Image Courtesy of: Village of Howard)

The public space at Howard Commons will play host to plenty of events and activities to participate in year-round, with activities including ice skating, live concerts, food festivals, farmers’ markets, and movies.

“It brings a place primarily for people to come and gather, to enjoy music, to bring their kids. We will have programming pretty much year-round,” said Paul Evert, the Village Administrator of the Village of Howard.

Areas of Howard Commons will include an amphitheater, the Arnold and Gloria Schmidt Pavilion, an activity center, a splash pad, and Biergarten.

With hopes of celebrating a grand opening around Labor Day of 2023, the Howard Commons public space is sure to be a destination spot in Howard for years to come.