HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Howard gathered today to celebrate and witness a plan that has been years in the making, start to begin.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday afternoon in celebration of the Howard Commons public space, located near the intersection of Howard Commons and Elm Tree Hill.

  • Howard Commons splash pad (Image Courtesy of: Village of Howard)
  • Howard Commons Biergarten (Image Courtesy of: Village of Howard)
  • Howard Commons amphitheater (Image Courtesy of: Village of Howard)

The public space at Howard Commons will play host to plenty of events and activities to participate in year-round, with activities including ice skating, live concerts, food festivals, farmers’ markets, and movies.

“It brings a place primarily for people to come and gather, to enjoy music, to bring their kids. We will have programming pretty much year-round,” said Paul Evert, the Village Administrator of the Village of Howard.

Areas of Howard Commons will include an amphitheater, the Arnold and Gloria Schmidt Pavilion, an activity center, a splash pad, and Biergarten.

With hopes of celebrating a grand opening around Labor Day of 2023, the Howard Commons public space is sure to be a destination spot in Howard for years to come.