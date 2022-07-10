GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the largest LEGO displays in Wisconsin was arranged at Bay Beach Amusement Park on Saturday and LEGO lovers from all over came to see it and even build their own.

More than 50 tables of displays were set up in the pavilion of Bay Beach.

Some of the more impressive displays included working amusement park rides, everything of course was made entirely out of LEGO.

“FoxLUG has about 30 unique builders that are here with displays,” said FoxLUG Co-Organizer, Scott Vandeleest. “These are all creations that didn’t come with instructions, they are all things that the builder imagined.”

The event was held on July 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.