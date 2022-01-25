GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Lighting up Downtown GB bridges for John “Mingo” Kennedy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The bridges in Downtown Green Bay are being lit up in remembrance of a special person and to raise awareness.

The bridges will be lit in a combination of colors in remembrance of John “Mingo” Kennedy who was hit by a drunk driver in January 2011 because he could not navigate his wheelchair on the snow-covered sidewalks.

John had been paralyzed from the chest down following an accident shortly after his high school graduation and in 2011 had been maneuvering his wheelchair down the edge of the street when he was hit by a drunk driver.

On Tuesday night, the city’s downtown bridges will be lit up in red and purple which were John’s two favorite colors, solid yellow to bring attention to Wisconsin’s Hit and Run Alert System – Code Yellow, solid blue to show support for law enforcement that solved John’s case and a combination of red and white to show support for Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers who received the anonymous tip leading to an arrest in John’s death.

