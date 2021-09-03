LIST: 9/11 memorial events in N.E. WI, locals honor fallen heroes

Flowers are placed at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York on September 11, 2020, as the US commemorates the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

(WFRV) – In Northeast Wisconsin, there are multiple events popping up to pay tribute to everyone who died during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 – honoring all of the individuals 20 years later.

According to Associated Press, nearly 3,000 people were killed in the 9/11 attacks. 2,750 people were killed at the World Trade Center in New York, 184 died at the Pentagon, and 40 more died in Pennsylvania.

More than 400 New York firefighters and police officers were among the dead.

However, the valiant efforts and quick thinking of these selfless heroes successfully saved and evacuated an estimated 33,000 or more people.

Below are some of the local 9/11 memorial events.

Schedules are subject to change at any time.

Appleton

Appleton’s “9/11: A Day to Remember” Procession and Ceremony

Sept. 11, 8:45 a.m. starting at Fire Station #1 (corner of Atlantic and Drew)

The public will be able to watch and/or participate in a procession that is said to last two blocks. Organizers say the start time commemorates the time when the first plane hit the World Trade Center.

Sept. 11, 9:03 a.m. at the Appleton City Park

The community can enjoy a ceremony with music from the City Band, speeches, and a traditional memorial tribute. Spectators are asked to bring their own chairs. City officials say the start time remembers the time the second plane hit the World Trade Center.

Grand Chute

Grand Chute Fire Dept. 9/11 Memorial

Sept. 11, 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. at the Grand Chute Fire Department

Grand Chute firefighters are remembering those who died with the help of the Honor Guard and special guests.

Green Bay

2021 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb – Registration required

Sept. 11, 8:00 a.m. registration at Kwik Trip Gate, Lambeau Field

Community members can pay tribute to the 343 firefighters who gave their lives by climbing the equivalent of 110 stories – the height of the fallen World Trade Center towers. Organizers say each climber will be given a badge with the name and photograph of one of the fallen firefighters to symbolically complete the climb with one of the fallen. There is a $40 registration fee.

Kewaskum

20th Anniversary of September 11th

Sept. 11, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial & Education Center (1308 Fond du Lac Ave.)

The Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial & Education Center is commemorating the 20th anniversary by inviting special speakers and the Kewaskum High School band to their event. Speakers include County Executive Josh Schoemann, Kewaskum Police Chief Thomas Bishop, and Greenfield Fire Chief Jon Cohn.

Manitowoc

“REMEMBER” – 9/11 Memorial Event and Dedication

Sept. 11, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Red Arrow Park in Manitowoc

This event will focus on remembering Christine Snyder, who was killed on flight 93, and examine the effect 9/11 had on the Wisconsin National Guard deployments. Those who died in the Iraq War will be memorialized and several dedications will take place through murals, trees, and a new art piece.

Menasha

Fall Heritage Festival

Sept. 10, 3 p.m. & Sept. 11, 8:30 a.m. at 324 Nicolet Blvd

The Heritage Festival is a free community event that celebrates the history of Menasha, Neenah, and Fox Crossing. The public will be able to enjoy live music, a variety of food and games, ACW Pro Wrestling, and multiple historic presentations, such as a commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Oshkosh

9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial – Volunteers needed

Sept. 11, 8:46 a.m. at the Winnebago County Courthouse (415 Jackson Street, Oshkosh)

Winnebago County Teen Court and 25 other peer-driven programs are hosting a history session to educate teens about the 9/11 attack on American soil. Members will read 50 of the thousands of names lost that fateful day and display the official 9/11 flag. Volunteers are needed to assist in reading the names. If you would like to speak, you can contact Sarah Whitman at 920-236-1249.

EAA Aviation Adventure Speaker Series: EAA Remembers 9/11

Sept. 11, 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at 3000 Poberezny Road, Oshkosh

Join EAA as they reflect on the Sept. 11 events with NYPD helicopter pilot Lt. Richard Knoeller. Organizers say presentations will take place in the Founder’s Wing at the EAA Aviation Museum. The fee is $5 for nonmembers, free for EAA members.

Sturgeon Bay

SB Fire 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb – Purchase tickets

Sept. 11, 7:15 – 10:00 a.m. at the Door County Maritime Museum & Lighthouse Preservation Society, Inc.

The museum is hosting the Sturgeon Bay Fire Department’s 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Organizers say each climber will carry a remembrance card of a First Responder who gave their lives. Tickets are $30.

(The Associated Press contributed to details in this article.)