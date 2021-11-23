WATCH: Local 5’s Season of Volunteering

(WFRV) – The holiday season goes hand in hand with volunteering and our team here at WFRV Local 5 got out into the community to give back to local organizations.

Our morning show team took some time to volunteer at the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary and spend time with their amazing volunteers and employees that help rehabilitate more than 4,500 orphaned and injured animals every year as well as help keep 600 acres of refuge in good condition.

The Local 5 Live team volunteered with the Wisconsin Humane Society as they help thousands of stray animals every year. There are five Wisconsin Humane Society campuses throughout Wisconsin with plenty of volunteer opportunities for those starting at 13-years-old and with the help of a parent or guardian.

Local 5 Sports took an evening volunteering with the local organization My Brothers Keeper, which held their fall banquet and the foundation’s biggest fundraiser in October. My Brother’s Keeper has been in Green Bay since 2003 and is committed to mentoring boys and young men, providing and creating new opportunities and leadership skills.

Concerns of Police Survivors, Inc. provides resources to help the surviving families and affected co-workers of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. Local 5’s Michele McCormack sat down with Jo Ann Mignon, President of WI C.O.P.S to talk about the non-profit organization here in Wisconsin and helped put together care packages for the annual survivor’s weekend.

If you’re looking for volunteer opportunities in Brown County, visit the Volunteer Center of Brown County website. And if you’re in the Fox Cities, please visit the Volunteer Fox Cities website for opportunities.