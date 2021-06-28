Local angler battles back from Covid-19 and headed for international fishing competition

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WFRV) – The comeback story of fisherman Shawn Skenandore is nothing short of miraculous.

He was one of the first in Wisconsin to contract Covid-19. He was in and out of the hospital, underwent surgery, and was in a coma for 20 days. Doctors told his wife that he might not make it.

“I’ve been to hell and back,” says Skenandore who recalls how the sound of his wife’s voice kept him fighting.

When he couldn’t talk, nurses noticed his toes wiggle when he heard his wife’s voice when they’d hold the phone up to his ear.

He remembers vividly listening to the sounds of fishing. “My daughter Desiree found a recording of casting a fishing line, so they knew it lifted up my spirits.”

Relatives and friends helped his family navigate the rough waters. As he got better, word of his return spread through the fishing community. It led to a chance encounter with renowned anglers and Mark Daniels, Junior, and Jacob Wheeler.

He shared his Oneida heritage with them and they offered to drop a line to the captain of the Panamerican Native American fishing team.

“Now I’m invited to the world championships and it’s a big deal,” exclaims Skenandore.

He says he’s fishing to show patients there is life after Covid-19. He’s also fishing to share some of the Oneida culture and traditions. He also jokes that he looks forward to sharing a little bit of “cheesehead land” with the rest of the world.

The World Bass Championship competition is in November in South Carolina. Skenandore is trying to find a sponsor like other athletes have who compete at this level.

He’s also come up with his own fishing logo and jersey and is selling them online. He’s determined to get there and has a lot of the line.

“My brother said, you’ve got a purpose. God has a purpose for me. All of a sudden good things, really cool things are happening to me!”

