BROWN CO., Wis. (WFRV) – Local collection efforts are underway for Ukrainians who have been forced out of their homes and those fighting for their country. It’s called the “Ukrainian Army Relief Drive.”

Organizers are looking to collect donations consisting of emergency medical equipment, blankets, everyday personal hygiene items, clothing, etc.

Below is a list of items you can purchase and drop off –

The drive also accepts monetary donations to purchase military-grade equipment. Cornerstone Mortgage in De Pere is even matching cash donations up to $3,000.

“You know, I have had people asking me what they can do. At first, I didn’t know what could be done. And just talking to other people, we decided to do this drive and just help the people needing things in Ukraine,” explained Tanya Sushkova, owner of Cornerstone Mortgage.

Where to drop off donations

Drop-off locations have been set up at:

Organizers say all items collected from the drive will be brought to Meest Chicago Shipping LLC, which will send them to Poland to help countless refugees.