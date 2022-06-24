ASHWAUBENON, Wis (WFRV) – Non-profits are kicking off the summer by getting into the food truck craze.

On Thursday night at the Food Truck Rally in Ashwaubomay Park, all tips from the beverage tent went directly to the Wisconsin Humane Society. Several other business sponsors pitched in so organizers could have some activities for the kids as part of a tasty approach to building the community.

“There’s a lot of great people here, they’ve been putting money into the buckets and after the event, we call the Humane Society and one of their staff comes and picks it up. So they’re always so appreciative of that and we’re happy to help them out,” says Rex Mahlberg, Village of Ashwaubenon Parks, Recreation & Forestry Director.

If you missed Thursday night’s Food Truck Rally, have no fear, there are several more throughout the summer.

You can also join the Green Bay Police Department Sunday afternoon at Marquette Park where they will hold their first-ever food truck rally. That event starts at 2 p.m.