DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A local golf course in De Pere is hosting a fundraiser to benefit Ukrainians suffering through the Russian invasion.

Hilly Haven Golf Course has teamed up with the nonprofit group Wisconsin Ukrainians to put on ‘Big Cup’ a golf outing that is scheduled to take place on April 30.

Entry is $150 per golfer with $20 going to payouts. While the event will payout to 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 10th, 15th, and 31st place, the rest of the money will go to support Ukraine.

Additionally, Hilly Haven will host raffles, gamble holes, and more fun activities.

“The reason we are changing it into a charity outing is because our hearts are going out to everyone over in Ukraine,” said Hilly Haven General Manager Kristin Stelzer.

Businesses or people also have the opportunity to sponsor a variety of things at the events. Hilly Haven officials have made selected holes, flags, teams, beverage carts, and food items available for sponsorship. You are also encouraged to donate items for a silent auction of which all proceeds will be given to Wisconsin Ukrainians.

The event is also looking for volunteers to help put on the outing.

For more information, or to sign up for the charity outing, click here.