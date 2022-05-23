GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Many gardeners throughout northeast Wisconsin have been getting their gardens ready for the busy season.

On Sunday, Local 5 visited In Bloom Greenhouse to see what shoppers have been purchasing for their gardeners.

Owner, Patrick Calewarts says the season started off rough and slow, but after Mother’s Day business picked up significantly.

Calewarts says every year they hope to expand their inventory and this year dipladenias, as well as petunias, have been very popular.

In Bloom specializes in plant baskets, they are a top-selling item. This year, Calewarts made over 1,000 baskets and 900 have already sold.

The inconsistent weather pattern has caused concern for some local growers, but Calewarts says when the temperatures do dip to around the 30s gardeners should cover them up.

He also notes to give your plants plenty of care and attention.

In Bloom Greenhouse is open Monday thru Sunday and opens at 9 a.m. For more information, you can visit their Facebook page.