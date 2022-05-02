GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Anastasia Lee is an up-and-coming local performer using her platform to raise money through music.

She organized and sang at the Green Bay Ukraine Benefit. She said, “Watching what Putin’s doing, it’s horrible so I contacted area musicians and I contacted Tarl at the Tarlton.”

From there the benefit concert was born. Multiple musical acts came out to entertain the crowd, all for free, all they asked in return was people give generously to Ukraine.

“The money is going directly to Rozom to Ukraine,” said Lee. “The money is going to food for Ukrainian refugees, it’s going to boots for the Ukrainian soldiers, Ukrainian military. It’s pretty much going right to work, immediately.”

The Tarlton Theater even donated their space for the event because Tarl Knight, the owner, said he is passionate about supporting causes locally and abroad.

“We’re gonna come together and show people home is green bay but on the international scale home can be Ukraine too and those are our neighbors so we’re gonna pull this together,” explained Knight.

Both said giving even the smallest amount helps.

“We believe in fair and free democracy and being compassionate and this is what this is about,” said Knight.

“We’re in such a better position to help people here,” added Lee. “We face our own issues and it clouds what we think is important but it’s up to us to help when and where we can.”

The benefit raised $3,200 total for Ukraine.