MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Marinette thrift store is offering a helping hand with a limited amount of free mattresses for community members who are unable to afford a bed.

St. Vincent de Paul District (SVdP) of Marinette, home to the area’s largest thrift store and food pantry, is currently offering a Beds for Those in Need program to ensure everyone in the area has a place to sleep comfortably.

SVdP officials say they created the program to help those struggling in the community reach a point of stability and help pull them out of poverty.

“Many may take for granted the fact that they don’t have to sleep on a couch or bed-bug-ridden mattress,” said Ashley Berken, SVdP Executive Director. “Not having a proper place to sleep is a ripple effect for our neighbors in need. It affects schoolwork, job performance, and both physical and mental health.”

Do you qualify?

To qualify for a mattress, you have to contact a local SVdP conference volunteer to schedule an at-home visit.

SVdP volunteers give the following phone numbers you can call:

St. Joseph Conference of Marinette -> 715-735-9100 x106.

-> 715-735-9100 x106. Holy Trinity of Oconto -> 920-604-2320.

-> 920-604-2320. St. Agnes/St. Augustine/St. Mary (Crivitz, Amberg, Wausaukee) -> 715-856-6020.

-> 715-856-6020. St. Anthony ( Niagara and Pembine) -> 715-251-1574.

Niagara and Pembine) -> 715-251-1574. Resurrection Conference of Menominee -> 906-863-3405 x111.

In addition to beds, the conferences are available for potential financial assistance, clothing vouchers, gas vouchers, etc.

For more information on what SVdP offers, click here.