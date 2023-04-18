(WFRV) – Local 5 is honoring local volunteers who help our community, and one man has dedicated his life to be an advocate for Alzheimer’s disease.

Rob Sutherland has been traveling all around Wisconsin as well as the country raising awareness of Alzheimer’s and the impact it has. Rob started working as an advocate after his wife, Rhonda, passed away from the disease.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A couple of weeks ago I was in Washington D.C. for advocating on behalf of Alzheimer’s. There is now a couple of new treatments for Alzheimer’s that were not available for Rhonda back in 2013. Rob SutherLand

Additionally, the UWGB Volleyball team hosts a match to raise money that benefits the Alzheimer’s Association in Wisconsin.