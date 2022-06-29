APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular event is celebrating its 34th year and they need the community’s help to kick it off.

Wednesday is the MASH Blood Drive hosted by the Community Blood Center at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center. The blood drive is also hosted in partnership with AMVETS Post 30 in Greenville. However, this blood drive is more than just about giving blood, it also helps local veterans.

For every unit of blood collected, the Community Blood Center will make a donation to the AMVETS Post 30.

Juliana Jarchow from the Community Blood Center joined Local 5 This Morning to talk about the event and how you can get involved.

The blood drive runs until 6 p.m. at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center, and there are still times to sign up!