KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A group in Kaukauna is stitching a new look in the library’s children’s section.

Leann Lauer was yarn bombing in Menasha for years when she recruited others who shared her passion for crocheting to form the group, Yarn It All. The group of women meet twice a month at the Kaukauna Public Library. As a thank you for letting the group use the space, the ladies decided to crochet a pole in the library’s children’s section.

Lauer says, “The kids will come and hug the pole, and the parents are even talking about the different textures on the pole. I didn’t expect it to be an educational thing other than the Sesame Street characters are here.”

The pole has Elmo, Cookie Monster, and others from the Sesame Street crew represented. Lauer also says each character was done by a different woman in the group.

Carrie Marhefke, an assistant at the library, feels the pole brightens up the library’s aesthetic.

“The pole itself took a lot of work to do. For them to put in that kind of effort in our library is just wonderful. I think that the atmosphere, it’s just going to make it brighter and more inviting. I think a lot of families have come in and said what a cool area it is,” Marhefke says.

In addition to the work with the library, Yarn It All has created items like blankets, mittens, hats and more for charities in the Fox Valley. The group is currently brainstorming how they will crochet other poles in the library.

If you want to pitch an idea to the group or join Yarn It All, you can message Lauer on Facebook.