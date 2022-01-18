Menasha creates ‘Little Free Sled Library’ at two parks

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – We’ve all heard and perhaps noticed little pantries or libraries throughout several communities in Northeast Wisconsin, well this Fox Valley town is taking it in a different direction during the winter months.

The Menasha Parks and Recreation announced on their Facebook page that they have opened Little Free ‘Sled’ Library’s at two local parks – Clovis Park and Barker Farms for the second year in a row. This free ‘library’ is filled with sleds for anyone to use.

“People are making use of it, and it’s been a great addition,” said Chloe Hansen-Dunn, Recreation/Senior Service Manager with the City of Menasha. She went on to say they found inspiration from another community doing something similar so park employees built the boxes that hold the sleds.

They are conveniently placed at the bottom of the hills and they have them out all winter long. All of the sleds were donated.