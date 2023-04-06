MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Buying clothes is a necessity that some cannot afford to splurge on, but the Community Clothes Closet in Menasha is making sure no one goes out of style.

The nonprofit organization allows people to shop for clothes at no cost, and is currently serving more than 6,000 people across Outagamie, Calumet, and Winnebago counties.

Executive director Lisa Jones says they give away about 28,000 items each month and are always looking for donations.

“We need women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing, infant all the way up to adult plus size, shoes, and bedding like sheets, comforters, and towels,” Jones says.

CCC accepts gently used and new clothing, they also recycle what they cannot use. More than a hundred volunteers sort through donated items and help clients with the sales floor.

While serving the community is the organization’s mission, Jones says the best part of her job is watching clients no longer needing service.

“A woman that we were working with, she had 2 young children, and we had helped her in our New Start Boutique, which helps get individuals interview clothing, and she has been shopping with us for the last 2-3 years. She came back this year and told us she got a job, so it’s always good when I hear clients come back in and tells us that now they’re on the road to self sufficiency,” Jones says.

CCC accepts donations Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and Monday evenings from 6-8 p.m. To learn more about the organization or how you can become a client, visit its website.