GREEN BAY, WIS. (WFRV) – More than one hundred million people play the Powerball Lottery every year. Glen Theide says he would share the wealth if he were to win.



“Well first I’d take the lump sum ’cause I’m older so I would not take the 30-year deal and I think what I would do is help a lot of people out,” stated Theide.



The Powerball’s 1.73-billion-dollar prize is the second largest in the game’s history. James Thorpe is one of the millions participating and says the winner should donate to those less fortunate.



“I think if they do win, they should think about giving back, do not get greedy, and remember that God blesses everybody so give back,” said Thorpe.



The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million. Thiede recommends hiring an expert to keep track of funds.



“If you win get a financial investment adviser and make sure you, do it the right way because there is going to be a lot of people asking for help,” explained Thiede.



The winner is expected to be announced on October 10, 2023.