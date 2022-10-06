GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The National Railroad Museum is hosting their annual Great Pumpkin Train on Saturday, October 8, and then again on Saturday, October 13. This event will take you all around the Fox River on the pumpkin train. Afterwards, you can head to the pumpkin patch, one of the live event segments, or go trick-or-treating, so make sure to come in your best costume!

This event will run from 9am-5pm, and is for all ages. Tickets are $17, and can be purchased at the door, or in advance on nationalrrmuseum.org.