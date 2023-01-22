NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One local student will soon serve as an intern for Wisconsin Senators. The Neenah High Senior says he is thankful to gain experience in politics.



“I’ve had an affiliation for government since elementary school. I’ve always had a fascination like I just had an infinity for learning about politics and government,” stated De Deker Neenah High School Senior.



De Deker will intern with Wisconsin senators as a part of the United States senate youth program. De Deker was chosen out of more than a hundred applicants, and he will receive a 10,000-dollar scholarship for his undergraduate studies,



“I am number one very grateful, especially there are hundreds of students in Wisconsin that applied for this program so, to have these individuals narrow down as one of the top 2 delegates going to be sent to Washington D.C. is an amazing experience,”said De Deker.

De Deker commends his school for preparing him for the opportunity.

“I think our high school has an amazing AP curriculum that’s offered that allows us to explore different facets of government whether it’s locally, nationally in the United States, and then we also have like our comparative government which focuses on international politics,” explained De Deker.

De Deker will soon join Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin in Washington D.C. Baldwin says working with youth will benefit the country’s future.



“It’s empowering, it’s empowering to know that each person can make a difference and especially a young person who’s contributing to a greater office realizes that they can make a difference too,” stated Baldwin.



De Deker says he plans to study political science after graduating. He’s waiting to hear back from Stanford, Harvard, and more before he decides where.