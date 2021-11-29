Nominations are open to recognize the Remarkable Women of Northeast Wisconsin

Community

(WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin is full of remarkable women and we want to recognize those women and tell their stories.

Nominations are now open to honor and celebrate the remarkable women who call Northeast Wisconsin their home.  Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative that honors the impact women have had on public policy, social progress and in the lives of families in our communities.

WFRV Local 5 wants to share their stories and celebrate everything they do for the community.

You can nominate a remarkable woman in the community now until December 31. Please nominate a woman who has made a tremendous difference in self-achievement, community contribution and family impact. (Self-nominations are ineligible)

You can find the nomination form here.

