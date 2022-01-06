Nominations open for ‘Eastern Wisconsin Excellence in Education’ for 2022

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) — A new program wants to highlight the educators, including all school staff, for schools in the eastern part of the state.

“A group of superintendents got together and said ‘why don’t we have a program like this for (here)?'” said Dr. Brad Ebert, Superintendent for the Kiel School District.

It was that simple question where the idea for the Eastern Wisconsin Excellence In Education awards was born.

“We have so many amazing, dedicated staff here, all staff, that are going way above and beyond the call of duty for kids and their education and the community, that we need to recognize them,” Dr. Ebert said.

The new program is meant to highlight the best of the best, Dr. Ebert added.

“We need to be champions for them because they’re not going to toot their own horn, we need to toot their horn for them,” he added.

In all, 27 districts, which are listed at the bottom, will participate in the brand new awards program.

There are five categories:

Innovation in work (How has the employee demonstrated innovation in their work area?)

(How has the employee demonstrated innovation in their work area?) Culture creator in the work environment (How has the employee gone above and beyond in creating a positive school culture?)

(How has the employee gone above and beyond in creating a positive school culture?) Social/emotional well-being (How has the employee impacted the social/emotional well-being of students and/or the school environment?)

(How has the employee impacted the social/emotional well-being of students and/or the school environment?) Community involvement (How has the employee positively impacted the community?)

(How has the employee positively impacted the community?) Student connection (In what ways has the employee built positive relationships with students?)

There will be three winners for each category: one for administrative, one for a teacher, and one for other support personnel.

“The staff members that work in schools understand that they are appreciated and that the work that they’re doing does not go unnoticed,” Dr. Ebert said.

Nominations are open until Feb. 4. Judges will ultimately decide finalists, who will then have to explain more about why they believe they fit the category they were nominated in. Winners will likely be notified sometime in April. An awards banquet is planned for the winners on Saturday, May 14, at the new Kiel Performing Arts Center, 210 Raider Heights.

The May 14 event will also be livestreamed here on WeAreGreenBay.com.

“We as a community, we as staff, as students, parents, should nominate people that continue to go above and beyond. Give them some recognition,” Dr. Ebert added.

The 27 districts participating are: