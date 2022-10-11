OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – It is not even Halloween yet, but Oconto County has begun collecting donations for Toys for Tots.

The chapter is collecting new toys, clothes, and other various items to give back to the community.

Stacy Suarez started the county’s drive about six years ago when she wanted to ensure children, like her own, had toys for the holiday season.

Suarez says, “Every family needs help for some reason, and if I can provide them that help for Christmas, that’s what I want to do.”

Donations for this year’s drive started on October 1st, with more than 60 local businesses collecting items.

This is the first time K&R Savings Corner is participating and the business is doing so in a unique way.

Owner Becky Weigman decided that for every pickup or sale the business receives, she would donate $1 of those purchases to Toys for Tots.

Weigman says, “I have grandchildren and I know how excited they get at Christmas. To think that there are kids that don’t get that joy, [it] made me think this was a good place to focus.”

The drive will continue through December 16th. For more information about where you can donate, click here.