GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After two years, the original Packers fence has a new slogan in honor of its late property owner.

When Fred Harrsch, owner of the property, passed away earlier in the year, his family knew they wanted to honor him.

Thus, the slogan reads “Hey Pack! Bring it home for Fred.”

Fred’s sister-in-law Dotty Harrsch says, “This was Freddy’s favorite day of the year. He loved to spend time with neighbors and friends, and I figured this would be a nice tribute to him.”

Before painting began, people gathered to celebrate Fred’s life. One of those people was Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy.

Murphy says, “I was able to spend some time with Fred and he was such a genuine person. He became such an integral part of the community.”

Even though Fred is no longer here, his loved ones say his impact will live on through this tradition.

Family friend Jim Pecard says, “It truly represents what Fred was all about. It was about the Green Bay Packers, his friends but also dedicated Packers fans.”

Dotty Harrsch now owns the property and plans to keep the tradition going.