DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – More than 400 hundred students crossed the stage at Saint Norbert College’s 2023 commencement ceremony. Graduate Katrina Counter says the university has prepared her for life beyond college.

“I think that coming out of an institution like St. Norbert I’m extremely well rounded, it being a liberal arts school I was able to take a multitude of various classes outside of my desired major so I think that will benefit me in the long run,” explained Counter.

Counter obtained a job in her field of study prior to graduation and encourages younger generations to pursue higher learning.

“Do your research and find an institution that will benefit you, there isn’t a right or wrong school there’s your school out there so go to school,” said Counter.

President and C.E.O. of the Green Bay Packers Mark Murphy delivered the commencement address.