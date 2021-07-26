GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers hosted their shareholders meeting in person this year. Those in attendance seemed excited to get back into Lambeau after a regular season where they weren’t allowed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many were impressed that the team is still financially strong, given the huge chunk of profits that went out the window when fans weren’t allowed to watch games in person until the playoffs.

“It sounds to me like the Packers are built on a solid foundation,” Mishicot shareholder Allen Kliment tells Local 5 News.

Some fans were truly excited as word spread of several reports saying that Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be back at least for this upcoming season. After a summer of social media posts and unnamed sources and even Rodgers’ own statements that indicated the relationship might have soured between the team and its star.

Fans say they were hoping for something a little more substantial from the team today in regards to the situation with the MVP other than the team is working on it.

“Of course the question is what’s happening to Aaron Rodgers,” says Raleigh, NC shareholder James Minz. “But it’s fun to be back here and visit the Packers Hall of Fame.”

When General Manager Brian Gutekunst said the team’s representatives were talking with Rodgers’ representatives about his concerns, most of the crowd applauded. But, some people started booing and yelling ‘go home’ when the topic of number 12 came up.

“Regardless of the challenges they’ve faced financially or because of other stuff, it still remained positive,” noted LeAnn Chase, a shareholder from Amherst Junction, Wisconsin near Stevens Point. “They’re looking forward, so it’s exciting.”

Even though there was nothing definitive to announce about Rodgers, the shareholders that did turn up and held on in the blazing sun felt it was a rare opportunity that not many fans have, so they should take advantage of it.

“I’m gonna be a Packer fan for life,” said Bobby Johnson who moved to Green Bay from Georgia a couple of years ago and was wearing a custom-made cheese head helmet. “Aaron Rodgers, whatever he chooses, he chooses. We’re still the Green Bay Packers at the end of the day.”