GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Pink Boots Society is a group aimed at helping women get into brewing, so a group of women from the Wisconsin Chapter got together to brew a one-of-a-kind beer called Octavia.

The brew is named after Octavia Van Dycke a Green Bay based female brewer in 1890 who they say is not given enough recognition in the industry. The group said the brew combined a traditional wheat beer with the hops the Pink Boot Society puts in many of their signature brews.

The beer was brewed on February 8th and will be poured a month later to celebrate international women’s day. The sale of the beer will help fund the scholarships the society provides to help women get their foot in the door.

Whitney Froelich, a member of the Pink Boots Society and a brewer at Titletown Brewing Company said, “I think more women should get into it, I think we’re really good at it. It shouldn’t be male-dominated. In fact, throughout history, women have always brewed.”

The group said this is just one of many events that will take place in 2022.