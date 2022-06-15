DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Police and Community Kids (P.A.C.K.) program has already begun this summer on June 16 at Optimist Park.

A Facebook post from the De Pere Police Department shares that today from 10:30 a.m. till 11:30 a.m. officers from the local department in De Pere began their official summer program.

Students in the De Pere School District are able to meet and play games of their choice with local officers at different parks in the area.

P.A.C.K event from June 12, 2019 courtesy of De Pere Parks, Rec. and Forestry

De Pere Parks, Rec. and Forestry and the De Pere Police Department say the P.A.C.K. program will be held every Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. until August 18th.

A few of the locations that this event will be held are Optimist Park, Patriot Park and Legion Park.

With the increasing heat and humidity, officers and officials are advising parents to bring plenty of water and sunscreen for their little ones and themselves.

For the full and official schedule of the program, click here.

To find updates on weather and other things that may affect the program, you can find plenty of information on De Pere Parks, Rec. and Forestry Facebook page.