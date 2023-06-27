BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Pulaski students showed their skills to some very special visitors.

The Pulaski choir welcomed the president of the Pasadena Rose Parade to Northeast Wisconsin by serenading him and his wife as they touched down with what else but the song “Everything’s Coming Up Roses.”

Over the next few days, he’ll spend time with the students, as the singers and band members prepare for their trip to California to march in the 20-24 Rose Parade. It’s an honor that only 15 bands and choirs across the country get a chance to do it.

The president also told Local 5 News they work on ways to raise money to get the students out west.

“It’s expensive to bring a band to California,” explained Alex Aghanjanian, Rose Parade President. “About $3,500 a student to come out to see us. And anybody can help them out, it’s a wonderful thing. Most of the young adults coming to see us have never been west of the Rockies, never been on a jet plane, and never seen the ocean, it’s an experience for them.”

The students will be hosting a fundraiser Wednesday at The Barn in Pulaski featuring food and polka and giving our visitors from out west a true taste of Wisconsin traditions!