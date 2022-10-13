TITLETOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The family-friendly Pumpkin Palooza, hosted by H.J. Martin and Son, will make its return to Titletown this Saturday from 10am-4pm.

Those working this event encourage attendees to bring non-perishable items to help contribute to a collection for the Oneida food pantry. Things to bring include low sugar canned fruits, cereal, peanut butter, noodles, oatmeal, pancake mix, and soup.

From this event, you can expect:

Pumpkin carving

Professional pumpkin carving

Fall crafts

Trick- or-treat station

Face painting

Caricature artist

Giant games

A waiver is needed before participating in pumpkin carving.