TITLETOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The family-friendly Pumpkin Palooza, hosted by H.J. Martin and Son, will make its return to Titletown this Saturday from 10am-4pm.
Those working this event encourage attendees to bring non-perishable items to help contribute to a collection for the Oneida food pantry. Things to bring include low sugar canned fruits, cereal, peanut butter, noodles, oatmeal, pancake mix, and soup.
From this event, you can expect:
Pumpkin carving
Professional pumpkin carving
Fall crafts
Trick- or-treat station
Face painting
Caricature artist
Giant games
A waiver is needed before participating in pumpkin carving.