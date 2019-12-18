RECIPE: Southwestern style beef chili

(WFRV) – There’s no better way to stay warm on a cold Wisconsin night than with a cup of hot soup, or a steaming bowl of chili. Of course, choosing the best ingredients helps ensure a delicious outcome.

But when choosing tomatoes, one great option is the canned tomatoes that lock in the freshness and warmth of the Mediterranean sun. Some of the Greatest Tomatoes from Europe are picked at the peak of their ripeness, then preserved by time-honored methods.

For more information on Italian canned tomatoes, known as the “Greatest Tomatoes from Europe” head to the website below, or look them up on social media.

SOUTHWESTERN STYLE BEEF CHILI

Time: 1 hr 40 minutes Difficulty: easy Serves: 4

15 oz can red kidney beans, drained

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/4 lbs lean ground beef

1 large yellow onion

1-2 garlic cloves

14 oz canned whole peeled tomatoes

12 oz tomato passata (pureed tomatoes)

1/2 cup beef broth

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground coriander

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Grated cheddar cheese, for Topping (when serving)

Heat olive oil in a deep pot on high heat. Add chopped onions and sauté till golden, add garlic, turn heat to medium and sauté 30 seconds more. Add the beef and cook, stirring occasionally until beef has browned. Stir in the peeled tomatoes, tomato passata, beef broth, and all dry seasonings. Add salt and pepper to taste. Cook on low heat, stirring occasionally for approximately 1 to 1 1/2 hours.

Add the grated cheddar cheese to taste on serving.