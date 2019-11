(WFRV) – If you’re looking for a beautiful setting for your holiday party, Crab n Jacks in White Lake is a great option.

They have lodging and dining available right on the beautiful Wolf River, so you have options available year-round.

They are located at N2580 State Hwy 55, in White Lake; reach them by phone at 715-882-8611 and online at crabnjacks.com.