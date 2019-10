(WFRV) – Touch the Wonders of Mulberry Lane Petting Farm. Mulberry Lane Farm offers an ideal country learning environment where people of all ages can interact with farm animals. Milk a cow, ride a pony, enjoy a hayride, catch a chicken, kiss a pig and more!

Mulberry Lane Farm is located three miles East of Sherwood on County Road B (W3190 Cty. Rd. B, Hilbert, WI).

They are open daily the month of October.

For more information, stop by their Facebook page.