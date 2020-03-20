Road Trip: Icon Fiber Arts

(WFRV) – Icon is shipping products for free with orders of $49 and up.
You can also pick orders up curb side at their location inside Buds N’ Bloom, 1876 Dickinson Rd. in De Pere.
Find them online at iconfiberarts.com and on Facebook as well.
GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County
by: Brandon BrockmanPosted: / Updated:
(WFRV) – Icon is shipping products for free with orders of $49 and up.
You can also pick orders up curb side at their location inside Buds N’ Bloom, 1876 Dickinson Rd. in De Pere.
Find them online at iconfiberarts.com and on Facebook as well.